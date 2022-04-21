DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Louisiana high school band gave back to the Miami Valley after the support they were shown when Hurricane Ida tore through their town.

Vanderbilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, suffered heavy damage from Hurricane Ida in August 2021. The hurricane tore through the town and even destroyed the high school, so much so that the students had to attend another school while the community tried to clean up from the storm damage.

“After Hurricane Ida, we were very fortunate to have people donate things to us,” Reese Fangy, Vanderbilt Catholic High School student said. “Our high school was a mess. We don’t have flooring in our band hall, but we got a lot of supplies and other things from the schools around us and we said ‘we can do something to give back to the community.”

The students saw the donations poor in from cities and states across the country and wanted to give back to those who helped during this trying time. The Vanderbilt Catholic High School student band traveled to Dayton on Wednesday for the WGI Percussion World Championships and seized the opportunity to give back.

The Vanderbilt students donated bags of personal care items to the Dayton Police Mobile Crisis Response Team.

“It’s an incredibly selfless gesture,” Dayton Police Department’s Sgt. Eric Brown said. “I’m really impressed when we heard about this that they wanted to do this for us up here in Dayton, Ohio and for our less fortunate members of our community and those who just need a little bit of an extra hand.”

The donations received will be used to help the homeless and others in need who the Mobile Crisis Response Team may come across in the course of their duties.

“It’s important for us to not get lost in a world focusing only on ourselves, it’s never the wrong time to help others,” Vanderbilt Catholic High School music teacher Brad Adams said.

When the Vanderbilt band learned that they would be competing the WGI competition, they got to work by collecting donations and putting together the bags, paying it forward with the kindness they received after Ida’s devastating storm.