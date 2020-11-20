Lost Creek prepares a COVID-19 safe holiday light show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Miami Valley is already preparing for the festivities to follow. Deputy Director of Miami County Park District, Kevin Swanson, said he and his colleagues are getting in the spirit by setting up their second annual light show which was in very high demand last year.

“Last year we had approximately 30,000 people come through — almost 8,000 cars and everybody loved it and had a great time. It’s a great family activity.”

This year he said they’ve had to be careful to consider the community’s feedback with COVID-19, but so far he’s said they’ve shown nothing but positive feelings about attending the light display.

“We’re just trying to be flexible. People are interested in something to do, especially this time of year being stuck inside with their families and children. So that’s what we’ve been hearing — you know, if we could have something fun and something happy and joyful to do then that would be great.”

And that’s exactly what the staff at Lost Creek have been able to create with their mile long, nearly 20 minute light show that community members can enjoy without having to worry about spreading COVID-19.

“Everybody gets to stay in their car, [participate in] social distancing, and this event really lays itself well to protect everybody and keep everybody distanced.”

The light display will begin the day after Thanksgiving and the cost is $10 per car or $30 for a 15 passenger van. They are requesting that participants bring exact change. For more information click here.