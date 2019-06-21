Looting victims gifted new generator after theft

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN)– Two local companies are donating and installing a generator after a Trotwood family had theirs stolen in the aftermath of the Memorial Day Tornado outbreak.

The Scott family didn’t suffer any terrible structural damage, but a power surge destroyed their appliances and fried their electrical system.

They were without power for roughly a week.

The Scotts did have a generator but it was stolen from behind their house leaving Crystal Scott, who is dependent on oxygen, without a working oxygen machine.

“At first I was upset. But then I’m going like no. After what we have been through… we are alive. We have a roof over our head. Why be upset?” said Marvin Scott.

Scott reached out to companies to get a replacement, but his fixed income did him no favors.

That’s when A-Abel along with Briggs and Stratton stepped up. The Scott’s now have a 8,000 watt power supply that will kick in within one minute of losing power.

“It’s wonderful. Marvin tells me he’s in tears because I never thought this would happen. He came out and apologized for staring at us while we are working..saying he couldn’t believe what’s going on right now,” said Jacob Blommel, a general manager at A-Abel Electric.

A-Abel says the donation is worth it because Crystal Scott and her husband Marvin couldn’t be more thankful.

“It’s overwhelming. I can’t believe how nice people are. How people come together when something like this happens,” Said Crystal Scott.

Marin Scott said, “This whole situation…I’m not very much of a church going man. But after this situation I’m going to make myself right with god.”

