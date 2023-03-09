DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Norfolk Southern Corporation released a statement Thursday saying that loose wheels may have been the cause of the train derailment in Springfield last Saturday.

The statement in full reads:

During Norfolk Southern’s cleanup of the derailment in Springfield, Ohio on March 5, the company determined that a specific model and series of railcars had loose wheels, which could cause a derailment. The investigative team identified these wheels as coming from a series of recently acquired cars from a specific manufacturer. Although the investigation into the cause of the accident is still underway, we immediately notified the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Railroad Administration and began inspecting other cars from this series on our network.

Upon identifying additional cases of unusual wheel movement, we acted swiftly. We issued orders to remove these cars from service until their wheelsets could be replaced, and we have taken steps to remove this specific model and series from service until they can be fully inspected. We also notified the manufacturer and worked urgently to inform the rest of the railroad industry, as Norfolk Southern is not the only user of these cars. As a result, the Association of American Railroads issued an advisory to halt the use of these cars. Norfolk Southern will continue to investigate this matter and take appropriate action.

The Springfield roadway that was shut down after the Norfolk Southern train derailed reopened Wednesday. A release says the stretch of roadway on OH-41 between the Clark County Fairgrounds and Gateway Blvd. has reopened to the public.

Even though the street is open, there are lane closures present and are to be expected for people traveling in the derailment area in Springfield.