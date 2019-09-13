Loose Ends Brewing planning location in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Loose Ends Brewing Company is planning a new commercial location at the Centerville Shopping Center.

The plans include an onsite brewing operation with a 175-seat brewpub and a patio on the north side of the building.

“We have heard loud and clear the interest in more craft brewing options. The fact that this is a father-son team makes their story all the more unique. Loose Ends Brewing Company will be a terrific complement to the dining and entertainment offerings already in the Centerville Shopping Center as well as those that will be coming in the future as the nearby Centerville Place development moves forward,” Centerville Economic Development Administrator Michael Norton-Smith said.

The brewery is expected to open in spring of 2020.

