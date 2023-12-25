Video from previous coverage on new property value assessments

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Those looking to appeal their property values with the Montgomery County Auditor have just one week to wait.

From Jan. 1 to March 31, residents can file a formal appeal with the Board of Revision (BOR).

According to the auditor’s website, if the BOR changes your property value, the change will be effective as of Jan. 1 of the tax year under appeal. The change in value can result in an adjustment of taxes owed or paid for the tax year under appeal.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith recently announced the new property value assessments for the county, which included a record-setting 29% property value increase. Due to this change, taxes will increase an estimated 3.9% on average.