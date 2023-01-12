DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Like to drive? The Dayton RTA is looking for applicants by hosting weekly interviews for two positions.

According to the RTA website, the company will host interviews every Tuesday and Thursday through the end of February for two positions: Bus Drivers and Transit Ambassadors.

These interviews will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the RTA office at 600 Longworth Street in Dayton. There will also be some evening and weekend hours available as well, the website states.

For a full list of available interview times, visit the RTA website here.