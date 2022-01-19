DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Living will be holding a hiring event on Wednesday, January 19 for a variety of open positions statewide, including several at the Sidney and Dayton locations.

According to Ohio Living, Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney and Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice in Dayton are both looking for applicants for positions such as STNA, LPN, RN, resident assistant, cook, dietary aide, server, maintenance and housekeeping.

Some of these positions may come with sign-on bonuses, the release said, and benefits are available.

