MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Government has over 100 positions open in a variety of fields.

According to the event page on Facebook, Montgomery County will be holding a job fair at the Montgomery County Business Solutions Center at 1435 Cincinnati St. on April 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The job fair will feature the openings in the following fields and more:

Accounting/Finance

Animal Resource Center

Information Technology

Community & Economic Development

Purchasing

Job & Family Services

Children Services

Environmental Services

Risk, Safety & Emergency Management

Stillwater Center

Human Resources

Facilities Management

Workforce Development

Montgomery County Juvenile Court

Montgomery County Clerk of Courts

Public Health Dayton-Montgomery County

If you are interested, Montgomery County said you can register online here to speed up the check-in process at the job fair.