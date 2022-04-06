MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Government has over 100 positions open in a variety of fields.

According to the event page on Facebook, Montgomery County will be holding a job fair at the Montgomery County Business Solutions Center at 1435 Cincinnati St. on April 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The job fair will feature the openings in the following fields and more:

  • Accounting/Finance
  • Animal Resource Center
  • Information Technology
  • Community & Economic Development
  • Purchasing
  • Job & Family Services
  • Children Services
  • Environmental Services
  • Risk, Safety & Emergency Management
  • Stillwater Center
  • Human Resources
  • Facilities Management
  • Workforce Development
  • Montgomery County Juvenile Court
  • Montgomery County Clerk of Courts
  • Public Health Dayton-Montgomery County

If you are interested, Montgomery County said you can register online here to speed up the check-in process at the job fair.