MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Government has over 100 positions open in a variety of fields.
According to the event page on Facebook, Montgomery County will be holding a job fair at the Montgomery County Business Solutions Center at 1435 Cincinnati St. on April 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The job fair will feature the openings in the following fields and more:
- Accounting/Finance
- Animal Resource Center
- Information Technology
- Community & Economic Development
- Purchasing
- Job & Family Services
- Children Services
- Environmental Services
- Risk, Safety & Emergency Management
- Stillwater Center
- Human Resources
- Facilities Management
- Workforce Development
- Montgomery County Juvenile Court
- Montgomery County Clerk of Courts
- Public Health Dayton-Montgomery County
If you are interested, Montgomery County said you can register online here to speed up the check-in process at the job fair.