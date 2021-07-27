Looking for work? Greater Dayton RTA hiring, training CDL bus drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA is looking to hire 30-plus big bus drivers over the next several months.

According to the RTA, during the pandemic they kept 675 employees working and now have 230 bus drivers for the regions routes. In 2020, officials say that six driver and four service repair technicians made over $100,000 in regular pay and overtime.

The agency provides all necessary training, which includes getting a Commercial Drivers’ License (CDL).

“Our full team continues to report to work each and every day to ensure that residents of Montgomery County who need transportation to work, medical appointments, and educational opportunities during the pandemic receive those rides,” said Bob Ruzinsky, RTA CEO. “We appreciate the ongoing efforts of our essential workers to ensure other essential workers can continue to work.”

RTA CDL bus drivers earn $57,000 a year base pay after seven years of service. The agency said that overtime opportunities can significantly increase those earnings.

On June 20, the RTA had to temporary reduce routes in Dayton, Oakwood, Kettering, Centerville, Miami Township, Miamisburg, West Carrollton, Moraine, Trotwood, Clayton, Englewood, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The agency said in a statement that this is a direct result of a bus driver shortage in the region.

To apply for the RTA team, click here.