DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in need of a job and like helping and interacting with others, the Dayton VA Medical Center may be the place where your job seeking ends.

On Saturday, March 18 beginning at 10 a.m., the Dayton VA will be holding a hiring event on the campus. The VA will be having interviews in Building 305 on the Dayton VA’s campus, located on Kentucky Avenue in Dayton.

Hiring officials are looking for applicants that are ready to fill about 30 Advanced Medical Support Assistants at the event.

If you are interested in attending, the VA says you should bring two forms of identification, plus a resume. At the event, interviews will be conducted and applicants that are chosen by hiring staff will be hired.

The hiring event will conclude at 4 p.m.