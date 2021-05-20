Looking for work? Chewy hiring 400 employees for fulfillment center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Chewy is looking to hire more than 400 full- and part-time employees for its fulfillment center in Dayton.

To further incentivize potential applicants, Chewy is also offering:

Up to an extra $2 an hour added to full-time wages

Earnings potential of up to $20.50 per hour depending on shift or role

Referral bonuses of $500

Sign on bonuses of $500

Temporary overtime incentives of up to $500 in addition to OT pay, available through May 22

For more information about how to apply, click here. Those interested can also visit the fulfillment center and inquire about on-the-spot interviews Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.