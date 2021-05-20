Looking for work? Chewy hiring 400 employees for fulfillment center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chewy fulfillment center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Chewy is looking to hire more than 400 full- and part-time employees for its fulfillment center in Dayton.

To further incentivize potential applicants, Chewy is also offering:

  • Up to an extra $2 an hour added to full-time wages
  • Earnings potential of up to $20.50 per hour depending on shift or role
  • Referral bonuses of $500
  • Sign on bonuses of $500
  • Temporary overtime incentives of up to $500 in addition to OT pay, available through May 22

For more information about how to apply, click here. Those interested can also visit the fulfillment center and inquire about on-the-spot interviews Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS