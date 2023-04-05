DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in search of a new job, a career fair held in downtown Dayton may be the place you find your next career.

On Wednesday, April 12 in Building 12 at Sinclair Community College, students, alumni and any community members are welcome to attend a job fair between 12 and 3 p.m. Job seekers will be able to hear directly from over 90 employers about what they are hiring for and have to offer.

The event is being held in the Sinclair Conference Center on the first floor of Building 12 AT 444 West Third Street in Dayton.

“Career Fairs are a great place to meet with multiple employers at one time,” Sinclair says. “Employers attend poised and ready to hire Sinclair students and alumni; 1 in 5 job seekers find a job at a Career Fair.”

Interested applicants can register at the link here. Those that have any questions or need assistance with resumes can contact Christine Yancey at Christine.yancey@sinclair.edu.