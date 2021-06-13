Looking for fresh local food? You can go to a farmer’s market in Beavercreek Sunday

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for fresh local food, you can head to This Old Farmer’s Market Sunday, June 13.
The market will be open from noon to 3 p.m. at 3930 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek. According to a release, vendors offer a variety of food items including spices, fresh baked goods, sauces, coffees, teas, fresh produce, gluten-free options, fresh flowers, meats, jams, honey, snacks, pet treats and more.
Also, each week several food trucks will be available. The food trucks attending Sunday include Billie Gold Bubble Tea and Lupia Queen.
Market vendors on Sunday include:
- Baked Batter
- Blairquist Specialty Meats
- Foxhole Farm
- Gem City Pup
- Heather’s Gourmet Caramel Apples
- Hooting Hills Organic Farm
- Jenny G’s Cupcakes & Treats
- Little Miami Farm
- Minnick Family Farm
- Nature’s Choice Microgreens
- Pay It Forward Farm
- Purely Sweet Bakery
- Spoonful: Cookie Dough
- Stillwater Valley Orchard & Apiary
- Taste-T-Love Baby Food
This Old Farmer’s Market runs every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. through October 17.