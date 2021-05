BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – “This Old Farmer’s Market” in Beavercreek is opening for its fifth season Sunday.

From now through October 17, the farmer’s market is open every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at “This Old Couch” on Dayton-Xenia Road.

Local food vendors ate selling a lot of different local spices, fresh baked goods, produce and more.

There will also be several food trucks there each week.