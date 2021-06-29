Looking for a job? Miami Valley Goodwill to host hiring event July 8

`DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a job, you’re in luck. Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, July 8.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at 660 South Main Street. The hiring event is for full and part-time positions at the company’s stores. There are over 30 Goodwill Stores in 23 different counties in the Miami Valley.

Positions available include:

Donation Attendant

Donation Processor

Sales Associate

Store Supervisor in Training

Store Supervisor

Store Manager

Assistant Store Manager

E-Commerce Clerk

Outlet Dock Workers

Baler

To pre-register, contact Rhea Gregory at (937) 528-6559. To view store locations, visit www.gesmv.org.