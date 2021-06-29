Looking for a job? Miami Valley Goodwill to host hiring event July 8

`DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a job, you’re in luck. Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, July 8.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at 660 South Main Street. The hiring event is for full and part-time positions at the company’s stores. There are over 30 Goodwill Stores in 23 different counties in the Miami Valley.
Positions available include:
- Donation Attendant
- Donation Processor
- Sales Associate
- Store Supervisor in Training
- Store Supervisor
- Store Manager
- Assistant Store Manager
- E-Commerce Clerk
- Outlet Dock Workers
- Baler
To pre-register, contact Rhea Gregory at (937) 528-6559. To view store locations, visit www.gesmv.org.