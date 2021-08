RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police are asking for help identifying two men they say broke into vending machines.

According to police, the two men in these pictures broke into vending machines at Eastwood Auto Wash & Laundry on Valley Pike and stole money Wednesday night around 9:15 pm. The man in the white t-shirt fled on a gray scooter.

If you have any information about this incident or who the two males are, please contact the Riverside Police Department Dispatch (937)233-2080.