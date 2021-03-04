LOOK: Police ask for help identifying tool theft suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
3121 East Third B&E Suspect Vehicle 2

Dayton Police are asking for helping identifying this vehicle involved in a theft on March 1, 2021. (Photo: Dayton Police)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a break in at an auto shop in E. Third Street.

According to DPD, the incident happened March 1 just after 3 a.m. at an auto shop in the 400 block of E. Third St. Police released two photos of a suspect vehicle they say was involved in the break in.

Photo: Dayton Police Department

Police say numerous expensive tools were stolen from the business.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a maroon or dark red early 2000’s Ford F-150, it did have the back window taped up.

If anyone recognizes it or knows anything about this crime, please call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS