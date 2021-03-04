LOOK: Police ask for help identifying tool theft suspect

Dayton Police are asking for helping identifying this vehicle involved in a theft on March 1, 2021. (Photo: Dayton Police)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a break in at an auto shop in E. Third Street.

According to DPD, the incident happened March 1 just after 3 a.m. at an auto shop in the 400 block of E. Third St. Police released two photos of a suspect vehicle they say was involved in the break in.

Photo: Dayton Police Department

Police say numerous expensive tools were stolen from the business.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a maroon or dark red early 2000’s Ford F-150, it did have the back window taped up.

If anyone recognizes it or knows anything about this crime, please call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.