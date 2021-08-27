LOOK: Have you seen this man? Centerville police search for missing adult

Centerville police are searching for Akil Hughes, who went missing from his home Wednesday morning, August 25.

Mr. Hughes was last seen at his Centerville home on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville police are searching for Akil Hughes, who went missing from his home Wednesday morning, August 25.

According to a release by the Centerville Police, 21-year-old Hughes was last seen leaving his home on Penridge Drive to take a walk. He sent a text message at approximately 10:56 p.m., and no known contact has been made since.

The Centerville Police Department is asking the public to assist in finding Hughes. It described Hughes as a black male, 5’11″ and 150 pounds. No clothing description is available.

If you have information concerning Hughes’ location, The Centerville Police Department requests that you contact Detective A. Bennet here or call (937)-433-7661.

