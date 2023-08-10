DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The president and CEO of a major Miami Valley animal shelter has announced her departure.

After more than 12 years with the Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals (SICSA), Nora Vondrell will step down from her role as president and CEO to pursue new opportunities.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead the dedicated team at the SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center,” Vondrell said in a release. “I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together and am confident that SICSA will continue to flourish and make a positive impact on the lives of animals and our community.”

In her tenure, she oversaw expansion to the center’s adoption programs and implementing procedures that keep pets in their homes and not in overcrowded shelters.

The board of directors has started the search for a new president and CEO.

Vondrell’s final day is scheduled for Sept. 22.