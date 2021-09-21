Longtime Miamisburg middle school teacher, coach dies

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Miamisburg City Schools sent a message to families Tuesday to let them know that long-time teacher and coach, Steve Kurtz, had died.

Kurtz taught at Miamisburg Middle School and was the district’s varsity baseball coach.

Details surrounding his death have not been made public at this time.

“Mr. Steve Kurtz has touched the lives of many staff members, families, and students in the classroom and on the field. He embodied the traits of a true Viking. His kindness and compassion will be a legacy that lives on forever,” said Superintendent Laura Blessing in a statement.

The district alerted students at the middle and high school Tuesday — to better help them, grief counselors, teachers and support staff are available to students, staff and parents.



According to Blessing, the district doesn’t have details of the arrangements, but will communicate that information if it becomes available.

