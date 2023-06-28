DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Consistent exposure to wildfire smoke is not good for furry friends, but it can be a challenge to manage pets who require a lot of exercise and outdoor space.

For most pets, going outside serves as a way to get out their energy and socialize, but with the air quality in the Miami Valley at an unsafe level, officials say time spent outside needs to be limited for now.

“I can’t say a number because I think it’s going to vary depending on the age of the pet and concurrent medical conditions,” Dr. Staci Fuller, a veterinarian at Miami Valley Animal Hospital, said. “For me, I would just limit it due to that potential risk. So, I would simply be like, potty break outside, do your business, come back in.”

Dr. Fuller said she does not recommend short walks due to potential exposure to bad air, especially for dogs who have a medical history. Instead, she says to have them hang inside and toss a ball around for exercise.

If you do have a high energy animal, Dr. Fuller advises dropping them off at a daycare so they can get exercise in while you’re at work. However, she says to keep an eye on them.

“If you’re starting to notice coughing, respiratory rate increase or effort increase, then I would potentially just turn back around, go back inside,” Dr. Fuller said.

Cats, on the other hand, are tougher to monitor because symptoms of respiratory disease and cardiac disease are the same. Dr. Fuller recommends cats be brought inside until air quality improves.

She added that being mindful of the animal’s breed is critical because they could have an underlying medical condition that could worsen being outside.