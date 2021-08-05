‘Longest Yard Sale’ begins Thursday in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The “World’s Longest Yard Sale,” which stretches from Michigan to Alabama along U.S. 127, begins Thursday, Aug. 5, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 8.

Organizers said the 127 Yard Sale is an important event for many of the vendors who participate because it’s where they earn a large portion of their yearly income. U.S. 127 passes through rural communities and helps many of the businesses along the way, like RV parks, restaurants and campgrounds.

In the Miami Valley, the route passes through Butler, Darke, Mercer and Preble counties. Organizers have provided a list of “major vendor stops,” with six in Ohio and all within roughly two hours’ drive.