Long-time volunteers keep Dayton Air Show flying

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — With just three days to go until the big show, organizers are hard at work making sure the 2021 Dayton Air Show is one to remember. A key piece to that preparation is nearly 2,000 people who volunteer to help.

“Seeing everybody that you haven’t seen and you missed all year long last year, and being back with them this year is just amazing,” said Ken Kreitzer, a Dayton Air Show volunteer.

The Dayton Air Show has been a family tradition for volunteers like Kreitzer through many generations. “I was really young, and I remember coming out here with my parents and sitting and watching the show,” he said.

From the ticket booth to foodservice, and everything in between, volunteers make the Dayton Air Show happen. “The Dayton community really embraces the Dayton Air Show. It’s our show and Dayton means air show, and in the air show community, everybody talks about making it to Dayton. You know you’ve made it as a performer when you get to come to Dayton,” Kreitzer said.

Kreitzer has been a Dayton Air Show volunteer for about eight years. He said he’s always had a love for aviation, so getting more involved was a great fit.

He said, “We love to see the families, and the interaction between the families and the performers, and the families and each other. Just sharing our passion and love for aviation with the community that’s why we do it.”