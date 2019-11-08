Longtime colleagues remember Detective Del Rio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been less than a week since Dayton Detective Jorge Del Rio was shot in the line of duty and the Dayton Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police President Jerry Dix said the community support so far has been overwhelming.

Dix said that is apparent through the number of donations they have already received through their GoFundMe, with every cent benefiting the Del Rio family.

He said also the sheer number of calls, emails, or messages they have received from across the county and even further show that Del Rio touched so many lives.

On Tuesday, Dix said they expect at least 2,000 officers from all over to attend his funeral and final salute.

Dix said Del Rio is one of the most outstanding officers he has known in his 30 years of law enforcement service, and said he gets emotional when he thinks of that day, because his death is a loss that will be felt far beyond the city of Dayton.

“It’s going to be difficult, we have to lay to rest a 30-year vet and there’s been other members in this organization that are retired that have known Jorge even longer than myself,” said Dix. “But there’s going to be a sadness over this community because we have lost one of the most outstanding soldiers in the war on drugs.”

Another of Del Rio’s closest colleagues, Sgt. Kelly Hamilton, said he’s known Del Rio since they attended the police academy and graduated in 1989.

Hamilton said Del Rio is one of his closest friends and that Del Rio was a wonderful family man, calling him the ‘rock of the family.’

Hamilton said his absence will be felt tremendously.

“I’ll miss my friend the most,” said Hamilton. “I mean you spend 31 years of your life, a majority of your life and he was always there. I mean I have other friends I have known as long but with all the things I went through and all the things he went through. I became friends with my friends.”

Viewing for Del Rio will be at the UD Arena on Monday, Nov. 11 from 4-9 p.m. and his funeral will be the following morning at the same location from noon – 2 p.m.