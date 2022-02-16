KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – While districts in Ohio are fully in person now, the long-term effects of online learning are still being felt. Schools are still concerned about student engagement in the classroom.

School districts said there’s still some catching up to do to address the learning, social and emotional needs of students, but schools said those issues are improving every day.

“Learning on a computer to being in class all day every day and teaching all day every day for that matter, it’s been a work in progress,” Kettering City Schools Assistant Superintendent Dan Von Handorf said.

Ohio Education Association (OEA) President Scott DiMauro said the long-term impact of virtual learning on kids is showing up in multiple forms, including some students seeming disengaged and some students are acting out more.

“There’s a lot of catching up to do when it comes to socialization, when it comes to, you know, addressing learning needs and addressing the social, emotional needs of kids and adults,” DiMauro said.

Von Handorf said teachers are working hard to get a routine in place and finding creative activities to get students excited about learning again.

“I just talked to one of our elementary counselors last night and she said they’re really turning a corner now and that kids are starting to figure it out and they’re doing a much better job after winter break,” Von Handorf said.

DiMauro said it’s not just schools who have to do the work as students adjust, the parents’ role is just as crucial.

“We need to make sure that the expectations that teachers set for students in the classroom are reinforced in the messages that kids receive from their parents when they go home,” DiMauro said.

Von Handorf said the teachers’ efforts to improve engagement are working. He said the district’s winter benchmarking for reading and math are showing a significant improvement.

“We’re not there yet, but we’re getting there,” Von Handorf said.