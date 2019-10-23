Logan Turner scholarship fund established for Sinclair students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of Logan Turner, one of the Oregon District mass shooting victims, announced Wednesday that they are creating a scholarship fund with the Sinclair Foundation.

“Everyone that knew Logan talks about him as a kind, caring, and compassionate person. We’re incredibly proud at Sinclair to call him an alum of Sinclair Community College,” said Zachary Beck, the development officer with the Sinclair Foundation.

“Logan was also a rising star within the region and we are honored as a college and a community to steward his legacy for future generations of students who are pursuing engingeering degrees here at sinclair community college.”

The $750 scholarship will be awarded to a Springboro High School senior who plans to attend Sinclair and pursue an engineering degree, just as Logan did.

“A significant portion of our students aren’t able to access all of the education that they need just from the basic financial aid packages. So a scholarship like this goes a long way because it can make up the difference in the financial aid that the student doesnt have,” explained Beck.

Turner’s parents, Mike and Danita released a statement on the fund:

“We hope that this fund will help students that receive it go forward and find a meaningful career, live a full and rewarding life- the kind that our son, Logan, lived.”

“I think the family’s hope in this is that future generations of students can pick up where [Logan’s] legacy kind of left off and they can continue down that path and be successful in their jobs,” said Beck.

The first scholarship will be given to one student for the Fall 2020 semester.

To donate to the fund, or for more information, click here.

