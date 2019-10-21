Logan County teen arrested in mom’s stabbing death to be tried as adult

DE GRAFF, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities say a 16-year-old boy charged in the stabbing death of his mother will be tried as an adult.

The prosecutor in Logan County told news outlets in western Ohio that an agreement between his office and defense attorneys calls for the teen to be indicted on a murder charge.

He had been charged with murder, felonious assault and domestic violence in Logan County Juvenile Court.

Authorities say the teen attacked his mother in August at their home in the village of De Graff.

A sheriff said 36-year-old Crystal Caudill ran to a neighbor’s home after being stabbed and told sheriff’s deputies she’d been attacked by her son. She later died at a hospital.

