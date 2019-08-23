LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Logan County man’s arrest is being linked to three cold-case abduction cases that occurred in Sidney in the early 1990’s, according to Sidney Police.

Ralph E. Bortree, 55, was arrested by Logan County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday and charged with one count of attempted aggravated murder in connection with one of the cases that occurred in 1993.

A 21-year-old woman was abducted on May 23, 1992 while she was walking on court Street near Brooklyn Ave and a man forced her to get into the trunk of his car, according to police. She was then driven by the suspect to a remote area of Shelby County where she sexually assaulter her. The suspect then released her.

On July 22, 1993, a suspect pulled behind a car at the entrance of Tawawa Park, forcing a female out of the car and into his red pickup truck by brandishing a gun. The 16-year-old was then able to escape to the area of a swimming pool and gaining attention of other people. The suspect then fled the area.

Another incident at Tawawa Park happened in a parking lot on May 24, 1995 when a man in a white Mustang pulled up behind a parked car. The suspect then pointed a gun at the victim, forcing her out of the car and into his, before leaving the park. the woman was able to struggle with the suspect, including pulling the steering wheel and gear shift. The suspect forced the woman out of the car, who ran and caught the attention of an oncoming vehicle behind them.

Investigators were able to link the cases due to similar descriptions of the suspect by the victims. Then, a DNA match was made between the 1992 abduction and sexual assault to a July 1992 abduction, sexual assault, and attempted murder case.

While the three cases in Sidney are believed to be linked to Bortree, officials believe the statue of limitations have expired to press charges in the cases.

Sidney Police ask that anyone with information contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.