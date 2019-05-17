Logan County deals with flood waters after heavy rain

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – While Tipp City residents deal with downed trees and wind damage, people who live in Logan County are coping with flood waters.

The high water led to closed roads and evacuations in both West Liberty and Bellefontaine.

The Logan County EMA said when the flooding was at its peak, 15 roads were closed and 3 homes were evacuated.

Brian Roberts was evacuated from his Logan County home. “Right in the middle of the bridge where the manhole cover is..it’s spewing out like a fountain,” Roberts said.

Roberts is one of the few who woke up with wet feet after a family friend came to his rescue.

Roberts said, “He took three steps in. Goes splush, splush, splush. He wakes me up. I put my feet on the floor. Ankle deep water.”

Looking at the base of Robert’s house and shed you can see just how high the water got. Roberts says flooding has always been problem for him and him only. None of his neighbors get what he gets.

But this is the first time water rushed inside his home.

Roberts said, “The only thing I had that I could wear was my shorts. This is my neighbor’s shoes, socks and shirt because my basket was on the floor and soaked it up like a sponge.”

Roberts spent several hours in his neighbor’s garage, waiting for water to recede. Unfortunately, he had just renovated his home after a car hit it earlier this year.

“Just got everything all done. Last night it rained six, my neighbor has a rain gauge, it rained 6-inches in four hours.”

