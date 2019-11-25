Locks installed at Beavercreek middle schools protect against active shooters

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While students are off for the holiday, crews worked quickly to install specialized locks into classroom doors at Ankeney Middle School on Monday. The locks are meant to barricade students and staff in the event of an active shooter.

First responders can disengage the lock from outside the room using a key. In the event the locks are mistakenly engaged, they can be used more than once.

Parents behind the nonprofit Creek Safe have a mission of installing the locks at all Beavercreek City Schools. They started their organization last year after learning that the district did not have the funding it needed to install the locks as quickly as they’d like.

“The chance of some sort of catastrophic event happening in the schools is just getting way too likely,” said Jennifer Beck, Creek Safe’s treasurer.

Beck has a child in kindergarten who she’s talked to about active shooter situations.

“We felt this was something we could do to give parents and ourselves a piece of mind that we had taken steps to insure that our kids were safe,” Beck said.

All six elementary and now both middle schools have the locks.

“We still need to raise the funds for the high school and Ferguson. We’re about $30,000 away from being able to cover those two buildings,” Beck said. She encouraged parents at all school levels in help with fundraising to keep students at all levels safe.

A local business has chipped in helping to keep costs low by installing the locks.

“Bellbrook Fence is here doing installation. They donated all their time over Thanksgiving last year and all their time over Thanksgiving this year,” Beck said.

She encourages parents in other districts to reach out if they want to launch a similar program at their local district.

Once the door locks are installed at all their schools, Creek Safe wants to raise money for special film to place on exterior doors and windows. They are meant to slow down intruders attempting to make their way into buildings.

Click here to make a contribution or to learn more about Creek Safe.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.