Lockdown lifted at Middletown city schools after threat

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WLWT) — A lockdown has been lifted at Middletown City schools following a threatening text message.

All schools within the Middletown City School District – kindergarten through high school – were placed on lockdown Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Officials said that a threatening text message was sent in response to a scheduling reminder sent from the Middletown school district.

“We implemented our crisis response plan, which places the highest priority on the health and safety of our staff, students, and community. Everyone responded quickly and followed prescribed police and school safety procedures,” a statement from Middletown schools said.

School officials called it a “soft lockdown,” meaning no one could leave or enter the building. The lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m., and students will be released at their regular time.

“Our students and staff did a great job. Thank you to our Middletown Police Department for working to keep us safe-you are appreciated,” a statement from the school reads.

At the same time, Lakota East High School was briefly placed on lockdown in Liberty Township.

School officials said they were investigating a student at Lakota East High School in connection to the threat to Middletown City Schools.

The threat’s connection to Lakota East was unfounded, authorities said, and that lockdown was soon lifted, as well.

The incident remains under investigation.