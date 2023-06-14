DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Construction crews broke ground on a new park in Piqua this week.

Work on the Lock 9 Park on Main Street began Wednesday afternoon.

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. hosted a public celebration for the groundbreaking to promote the park and surrounding business.

Piqua Mayor Cindy Pearson described the new park as “a great gathering place for our community to come and enjoy the beautiful views of the river”.

Lock 9 Park is expected to open at the end of this year or early next spring. Upon completion, city officials say they hope the park will be a hub for outdoor recreation, leisure and community gatherings.

