The COVID pandemic and remote work have claimed another victim as the Downtown location of Lock 27 Brewing closed for good.

The brewpub, located at 329 E. First St. next to Day Air Ballpark, closed after Sunday

Colin Barnhart, Lock 27’s sales and product manager, said that despite some rebound Downtown post-pandemic, people working remotely had cut foot traffic to the point where keeping the location open wasn’t feasible.

He said that employees would be transferred to the Centerville location or the distribution site.

Lock 27 opened in the Water District next to Day Air Ballpark in 2017.