CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Attention beer and donut fans! A new beer by Lock 27 Brewing and Bill’s Donut Shop is set to be released Friday, Nov. 25.

The new collaboration, the Bill’s Donut Shop Stout, is a pastry stout brewed with ingredients straight from the Bill’s Donut Shop bakery.

The beer is “a fresh collaboration between two Centerville institutions,” according to the release, and will be exclusively in establishments across Centerville and Washington Township — with the exception of the Lock 27 Downtown Dayton Brewpub.

You can find the packaged product at the following:

Lock 27 Brewing – Centerville Brewpub

Lock 27 Brewing – Dayton Brewpub

Dorothy Lane Market – Centerville

Arrow Wine – Centerville

Bee Gee’s Market

Centerville Wine and Spirits

You can find it on draft at the following:

Lock 27 Brewing – Centerville Brewpub

Lock 27 Brewing – Dayton Brewpub

Archer’s Tavern – Centerville

Dorothy Lane Market – Centerville

Geez Grill & Pub

Submarine House – Centerville

The Golf Club at Yankee Trace

Kroger – Cornerstone

Rusty Bucket

The Famous Restaurant

Whole Foods

Sea Jax

Old Scratch Pizza

Also, the first 48 customers who arrive on Friday at either Lock 27 Brewpubs will receive a free donut!

For more information on Lock 27, click here. For more information on Bill’s Donut Shop, click here.