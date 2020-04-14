Locally produced PSA spreads on social media

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– A Dayton marketing and design agency created a public service announcement for the Ohio Department of Health to show the importance of social distancing.

The PSA made by Real Art quickly became a social media sensation, getting thousands of shares and attention from celebrities.

“To really show why this separation of people makes a difference during a time when social distancing is so critical,” Real Art account executive Amanda Heinl said of the PSA’s goal.

Production of the PSA took place over about one week.

Hundreds of mousetraps purchased from dollar stores around Dayton were set up on a theater floor in the Schuster Center for two days of filming.

Even the production crew took the topic to heart while on set.

“One of the big goals of the project was to not just do something meaningful, but respect the quarantine and make sure we were social distancing and doing this safely,” Real Art design director Andy Nick said.

After the social distancing message was released– it quickly spread on social media.

“Of all the projects that could really take off, this one just meant more,” Nick said.

Gaining hundreds of thousands of shares, retweets— and even the attention of known names like the author of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling.

“When the whole world is paying attention to one message, it’s the perfect time for that message to really spread, and that’s what happened,” Nick said.

“We’re really excited the social distancing message is reaching people and people are getting it because of this really powerful visual,” Heinl said. “That’s what this comes down to. We wanted to save lives.”

Real Art has also done a number of “flatten the curve” graphics that appear on the Ohio Department of Health‘s social media accounts.