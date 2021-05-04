Locally-owned shoe store ‘Drip’ coming to The Mall at Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Need new shoes? Drip is the latest locally-owned store to join The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

According to a press release from the mall, this will be Drip’s first brick-and-mortar location and it should be open in the coming months.

Drip was founded by two brothers, Brennan and Ryan Glass, who both have a passion for shoes. They plan on offering many popular shoe brands inside the store, like Jordan, Nike Dunk, Yeezy, Supreme and many more. Not only will they sell shoes, but they’ll buy and trade exclusive apparel with its customers.

“Our goal is to add diverse tenants while we continue to enhance the overall experience for our guests and further strengthen The Mall at Fairfield Commons as the gathering place for the community,” said Leanne Rubosky, General Manager, The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “We believe the addition of Drip is a further step in that direction.”

