Locally-owned gym receives Good Samaritan gift to help with reopening costs

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Six weeks ago Daniel Meza-Cuarda told 2 News he was working hard to keep clients despite the coronavirus shut down as a small, locally-owned business.

His gym, DMC Boxing Acadamy and Fitness, closed for more than 3 months. He recently reopened the gym and is slowly starting to see progress again.

“I’m actually maybe at 60 percent of what I used to be. So still low, but not as bad as when I went down to 25 percent which was pretty bad considering all of the bills we had running,” said Meza-Cuarda. “The money you lost we’re never gonna get back.”

Today, he is able to train people in person but with certain safety and health precautions like smaller class sizes, and exercising outdoors to spread out.

But with some still cautious to venture back, times are still hard.

That’s why Meza-Cuarda was surprised to receive an anonymous package in the mail, offering him $200 to help with his business. The person said in the letter, they had seen Meza-Cuarda’s struggle and need for help on WDTN.

“Basically it said that they saw the news, they saw us on the news and they wanted to support our business so they hoped their contribution would help basically. And it did,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting that was very very emotional for me.”

Now he’s using the gift to pay it forward.

“I have a few students that still don’t have their jobs so I’m letting them come here with no charge,” said Meza-Cuarda.