Locally-owned Domino’s looking to hire managers

DAYTON, Ohio, (WDTN) – Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire managers and other team members across more than 30 stores throughout Greater Dayton.

Domino’s stores throughout the U.S. provide a contactless delivery option to customers, while also offering carryout to those who prefer it. To make sure service levels remain strong, Domino’s franchise-owned locations throughout the region need additional team members.

Tristan Koehler, a Dayton Domino’s franchise owner, said in a press release, “While many local, state, and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues.”

Those who are interested in applying for a management position should visit jobs.dominos.com. To read about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.