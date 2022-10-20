Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local winery is paying tribute to fallen Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates.

Brandeberry Winery, located in Enon, is releasing a new wine called Hero in Blue this Saturday, Oct. 22.

A special label for the bottle was custom designed by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The label displays the silhouettes of Deputy Yates, along with Deputy Suzanne Hopper who was killed in the line of duty on New Year’s Day eleven years ago.

Deputy Yates was killed in the line of duty on July 24 when responding to a call for shots fired near Springfield.

$4 from each Hero in Blue bottle sold will be donated to a fund to buy safety equipment for the Sheriff’s Office, per the wishes of the families of Yates and Hopper.

You can purchase a bottle at the winery located at 5118 West Jackson Road from from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 22.