HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A local veteran and his family were surprised with keys to a new house.

Back in May, Cody Blevins and his family were surprised on the “TODAY Show,” where the family got a mortgage-free home from Wells Fargo and Military Warriors Support Foundation. When the family originally arrived in May to the site of the new home, the family thought they were only visiting the site to meet with other veterans and to look at a potential home.

At that time, they were told the house was already theirs, and they were able to tour their new home.

Blevins was deployed for 6 months in Afghanistan, where he was wounded in action supporting combat operations. He received a Purple Heart after being injured.

The US Army veteran says receiving the home was beyond his wildest dreams.

“It’s been beyond belief, you know, like I said, I didn’t expect anything like this,” Blevins said. “Um, and then for them to give us a home, completely renovated, it’s amazing.”

The Blevins family, as well as every other home recipient is provided with a family and financial mentor starting 3 years from the day they are awarded. By working with the mentor, families get the chance to develop a success plan, which can help create goals for a transitioned life outside of the military.