Local universities hold move-in days for students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A number of local universities are holding their annual move-in days as students get ready for the 2019-2020 school years.

The University of Dayton expects to have a record number of total students – undergraduate, graduate, law, and doctoral – enrolled at the university in 2019-2020. The previous record was set last fall with 11,300 total students.

On Friday, many first-year students moved on campus. The 2019-2020 first-year class for the University of Dayton is expected to be one of the largest and “most academically-gifted” incoming class in university history.

The class of 2023 also has the record (18 percent) for most students eligible for the federal Pell Grant, offered to students with significant financial need.

“We are committed to improving financial access for talented students who might have thought a University of Dayton degree was out of reach,” Jason Reinoehl, vice president for strategic enrollment management, said. “In recent years, the University has championed a transparent tuition model, created new programs and pathways and been a leader in the national American Talent Initiative to expand access to an excellent education for students regardless of their income level. This work is at the heart of everything we do as a Catholic, Marianist university dedicated to advancing the common good. We look forward to welcoming this diverse class and helping them make their mark on the world.”

Also moving into dorms Friday are more than 1,000 first-year students at Cedarville University. The Class of 2023 at Cedarville set an enrollment record for the 13th consecutive year at the university.



Students at Cedarville University move onto campus on Aug. 16, 2019 (Cedarville University)

The enrollment growth has prompted the university to expand. Cedarville University is currently building a 282-bed dorm, a Chick-fil-A dining center, and a civil engineering building. All three projects are expected to open in the Fall of 2020.

