On the morning of Saturday, Dec. 16, two universities in the Dayton area celebrated graduating students with commencement ceremonies.

The University of Dayton’s commencement exercises featured over 1,000 undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degree-earning students. The ceremony was held at the University of Dayton Arena, beginning at 9:45 a.m.

Wright State University’s undergraduate ceremony was held at the WSU Nutter Center at 10 a.m., with more than 900 students graduating. Graduate degree students celebrated during a Friday ceremony.

Both events were livestreamed for viewers at home to watch. You can access UD’s ceremony here and WSU’s ceremony here.