TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Negotiations continue between the United Auto Workers union and the Big Three automakers: Ford, GM, and Stellantis.

Joe Konicki has been the president of the UAW Local 128 in Troy for the last 10 years. His chapter was locked out of Collins Aerospace over a year ago. Now, he is supporting fellow UAW members working for one of the Big Three.

“Union members want fair wages, and I think the CEO pay has gotten out of hand and union workers are just wanting their fair share of the profit, and they’ve done the work. And I think the situation with the Big Three right now is they’re digging in their heels in and want their fair share,” Konicki explained.

UAW members in Dayton have a history of being impacted by strikes over the years when Delphi and GM still operated plants in the region. While DMAX makes diesel engines for GM, many of its employees are represented by a different union. When UAW went on strike against GM in 2019, DMAX temporarily laid off employees since no vehicles were being made at the time. There is no word yet on how this impending strike could impact DMAX workers.

Konicki said a strike could impact other businesses, too.

“You’re going without pay, and I think it trickles down to the area of local economy, to the parts suppliers, to your restaurants, to everybody. If people are not working, then everybody’s going to be affected,” Konicki said.

As UAW members continue to watch what is happening with negotiations, Konicki said workers are not going to back down.

“I think the working person is finally standing up and wanting to get what they feel they rightfully deserve,” Konicki said.

UAW set a strike deadline for Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.