DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Summer travel season officially started last weekend, but it’s not too late to plan that beach trip or other getaway!

Alfred Willis Jr., the owner of StarGaze Vacations, Inc. in Huber Heights, said the best way to make any kind of travel plans is by working with a travel agent. Travel agents typically have access to last-minute deals and unlisted prices.

Willis said that it is common for travelers not to have a specific destination in mind, and travel agents can help.

“We get that question, or that statement, a lot, where they’re not sure where they want to go,” Willis said.

“A travel agent is a great resource for inspiration to new destinations or off the beaten path, or possibly even go to a destination you’ve traveled to before but in a new way with new experiences.”

You can learn more about StarGaze Vacations Inc. on their website.