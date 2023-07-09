WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) — A local train crash is under investigation after one person was left injured.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the railroad crossing of South Water Street, just south of West Plum Street around 12:34 a.m. on Saturday in Greens Fork, Ind. Deputies were called on a report of a train crash with a utility terrain vehicle (UTV).

The initial investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office showed a Norfolk Southern train was moving eastbound on the railway. It is believed that the driver of a 2016 Polaris UTV tried to cross the track, when it came into the path of the oncoming train, a release said. According to the release, law enforcement believes the train’s engine collided with the back left side of the UTV.

At the time of the crash, the crossing signal is believed to have been properly working.

The driver of the UTV was taken to Reid Health with non-life-threatening injuries.