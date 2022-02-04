DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Freezing rain followed by heavy snow made for treacherous travel conditions throughout the Miami Valley Thursday into Friday.

According to Doug Thoma, owner of Sandy’s Towing, business started slow as people stayed away from the icy roads, but as the snow started to fall, more drivers got stuck.

“It picked up extremely strong, I’m going to say probably about 3:30 – 4 yesterday afternoon when the roads started getting really bad. And we ran nonstop all night,” Thoma said.

Their work continued into Friday with calls backing up.

“At one point we had to get to a situation where we had to almost stop taking calls or back them up until the morning because we just couldn’t run the call and give someone a reasonable ETA,” Thoma said.

Thoma said the tow truck drivers ran into some difficulties themselves.

“The biggest problem we’re having is we’re getting in all of these areas to get customers’ vehicles out that are stuck and we’re getting stuck ourselves, and we’re going to have to send a second truck out to pull ourselves back out,” Thoma said.

Despite the challenges, Sandy’s remains ready to respond to stranded drivers throughout the weekend.

“I feel we’re going to be busy through Monday because a lot of people won’t leave their houses until Monday to go to work for the first time,” Thoma said.