Goodyear Boycott: Local car service manager calls mixing tires and politics ‘ridiculous’

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tyler Hicks couldn’t see how anyone can get political about tires.

Hicks is the service manager at Tire Discounters in Troy. He was taken aback when he heard about President Donald Trump’s call for a boycott of Goodyear tires, a brand his service center carries.

“If you want Goodyears, I’ll keep selling them to you,” Hicks said.

Trump called for a boycott of one of America’s iconic brands after a web story at a TV station in Topeka, Kan., showed a slide from a company presentation at one of the Goodyear plants there. Trump’s famous “Make America Great Again” attire as well as “Blue Lives Matter” and “Black Lives” as well as “politically affiliated slogans or material” was listed among unacceptable attire at the company with the words “Zero Tolerance” above it. Listed as acceptable were Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT).

Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear tires on his twitter account.

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Goodyear responded with a statement on Wednesday: “First, the visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a training class,” the statement read.

Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020

Politically, Goodyear is as active as any major corporation. According to opensecrets.org, Goodyear’s Political Action Committee has contributed 61 percent of its federal donations to Republicans this cycle and 39 percent to Democrats, but the money amounts are nearly split – with $33,500 going to Republicans and $30,000 going to Democrats.

Goodyear’s primary political leans are Ohio politicians and those in states it operates. As of Wednesday, Goodyear’s PAC had split donations in Congress but hadn’t donated to any Senate Democrats, only Republicans. The list included Congressional members Marcia Fudge (D), Anthony Gonzalez (R), Bill Johnson (R), Marcy Kaptur (D) and Tim Ryan (D) as well as Rob Portman (R) in the Senate.

Goodyear has been the only tire used in NASCAR’s top circuit for decades. Hicks said Goodyears are common standard equipment on many police vehicles.

“Goodyear comes OE (original equipment) on many police cars,” Hicks said. “They’re standard on the Dodge Charger Pursuit police cruiser model and the Ford Explorer Interceptor. Unless they’ve changed recently, they all come with Goodyear Eagle Sport.”

Hicks said he understands politics and everyone has their own opinions but felt car tires were a ridiculous platform for the discussion.

“I get it, everyone gets opinions,” Hicks said. “I get that part, but I find it quite ridiculous. It’s a tire company. I don’t see why you would want to boycott a tire company.”

Goodyear’s full statement regarding Trump’s call for a boycott is available on its website.

