Local teen creates bucket list for 10-year-old dog

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A 10-year-old dog and his owner are working on crossing off items on his bucket list as part of their last summer together as a family.

With help from best friend Alaina Howell, Katelyn Mergy created the bucket list for her dog, Cooper.

“It was just a very like spur of the moment. Like I had a notebook out,” describes Katelyn.

“I’m always glad to be with Cooper anyway. So it was just kind of a bonus,” saya Alaina.

Katelyn will be a senior at Kettering Fairmont High School in the fall. Her parents will be moving next summer–and taking Cooper with them–when she heads off to college. Since this is their last full summer together, she thought she’d make it Cooper’s best one yet.

They came up with a list of things that Cooper would like or had never done before.

“The first thing was to get a professional haircut. That was the first thing he did,” says Katelyn. “He’s never had one.”

The list grew from there, adding on both hiking and swimming.

Cooper recently took a dip in a creek in Greene County with Alaina photographing the moment and gaining attention from Greene County Parks and Trails.

“It was hot, but for Cooper and for Katelyn they got in the water, and it was really nice,” describes Alaina.

Cooper is well on his way to completing his to-dos, eating a soft pretzel at Jet Freeze in Beavercreek Tuesday.

“He needs to eat a hamburger still,” describes Katelyn. “We had a sleepover with him last night. I guess we can check that one off.”

“He really needs to meet another golden though. That’s the one thing you guys can help me with,” laughs Katelyn.