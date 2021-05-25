Local students among 100 national finalists in The American Rocketry Challenge

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDTN) – Four teams from Minster, Ohio are among the 100 national finalists in The American Rocketry Challenge.

The American Rocketry Challenge is the world’s largest student rocket contest, according to a release. This year’s contest involves more than 5,000 students, and more than 600 teams submitting scores.

The students will compete against other teams at the National Finals, taking place in mid-June at regional launch sites across the U.S., including one in Dayton.

In addition to competing for the title of national champion, teams will be competing for $100,000 in prizes.

The American Rocketry Challenge said this year’s rules require teams to design, build and launch a model rocket that carries one raw egg to three different altitude and time goals, all with the rocket and egg returning to the ground intact.

This year’s finals will be held at 11 launch sites across the country. Those launch sites are located in or near:

Birmingham, Alabama

Lucerne Valley, California

Pueblo, Colorado

Palm Beach, Florida

Reno, Nevada

Syracuse, New York

Dayton, Ohio

Rockdale, Texas

The Plains, Virginia

Pasco, Washington

Brighton, Wisconsin

“In a year full of extraordinary challenges, teamwork and determination propelled these talented rocketeers to qualify for the National Finals. While the American Rocketry Challenge may look different this year, it continues to be a bright spark of inspiration for future STEM leaders and the aerospace and defense industry,” said AIA President and CEO Eric Fanning.